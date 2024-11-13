State secures top position in water conservation via public participation

Setting an example of sustainable practice, Chhattisgarh has secured first rank across the country in water conservation with public participation.

Chhattisgarh’s eight districts have been placed in the list of first 10 districts of the country, a state government spokesperson said.

Under water conservation through the public participation initiative of the state, 153,533 works of water conservation have been completed and around 10,872 are underway.

Raipur district ranks first in the state in water conservation work with public participation in Chhattisgarh, where a total 35,758 water-conservation works have been completed and 5,064 are in progress.

Bilaspur is in second place, where 16,389 works have been completed and 1,643 in progress.

The officials said Raigarh district is placed third, where 16,629 works have been completed and 662 are in progress. Balodabazar-Bhatapara is in fourth place, where 16,730 works have been completed and 300 in progress.

Balrampur-Ramanujganj district is in fifth place, where 8,618 works have been completed and 586 in progress.

Gariaband district is in sixth place, where 6,899 have been completed and 634 are in progress.

Durg district is in seventh place, where 4,915 works have been completed and 609 are in progress. Dhamtari is in 10th place, where 3,706 works have been completed and 107 in progress.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has congratulated officers and employees of the water resources department for their remarkable achievement in this central government initiative.

“The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering resolve to make water conservation a national priority,” Sai said.

The main objective of the scheme is to lay special emphasis on the construction of artificial recharge structures and borewell recharge shafts, among other activities. These will increase storage capacity and help in raising groundwater recharge.

According to the Ministry of Jan Sakti, Andhra Pradesh is in second position with 26,090 works. Tamil Nadu is third in the list.