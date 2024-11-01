PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to five states on their foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala on their foundation day on Friday.

Wishing each state individually in various posts on X, he highlighted the contributions of each state to the country in various fields including cultural heritage, development, preservation, and natural resources, posting in various languages.

"Best wishes to all the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day. I wish that this state, rich in natural wealth and cultural heritage, continues to set new standards of development in every field," read a post by the PM.

"Our Haryana, known for its rich historical heritage, has always contributed significantly to the development of the country. On the foundation day of the state, along with extending my heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters who are partners in the progress of this state, I wish them happiness, prosperity and good health," said another post.

For Chhattisgarh, he said, "I wish that this state, adorned with a wonderful confluence of glorious folk traditions and tribal culture, continues to progress rapidly on the path of development."

"Kerala Piravi greetings! The state is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields," said a post for Kerala.

"Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors," the PM added, highlighting the contributions of Karnataka.

More From This Section

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also highlighted the unique heritage and contribution of each state while extending his warm wishes

Wishing Chhattisgarh's continued growth and preservation of rich tribal culture, he said in a post on X, "I wish that the journey of preservation and promotion of tribal culture and art in Chhattisgarh continues at an uninterrupted pace and the state reaches the pinnacle of development and progress."

For Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted how the state is going through a "golden period of preservation of its rich cultural heritage."

"Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a golden period of preservation of its rich cultural heritage and public welfare works. I wish for the progressive progress of the people of the state," read another post by Shah.

Putting the spotlight on the farmers, sportspersons and the soldiers from Haryana, he said, "The hardworking farmers of the state, the soldiers dedicated to the nation's defence and the energetic sportspersons are playing a leading role in accelerating the country's development journey, making it secure and bringing glory to it on global platforms. The way Haryana has been progressing on the path of development and progress for the last decade, I wish that this journey of prosperity continues uninterrupted."

Wishing people on Kerala Piravi, Shah said, "Over the years, Kerala has strengthened Bharat by leveraging its unique cultural heritage. May God bless the state to prosper further."

Mentioning Karnataka, Shah added, "As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state's continued progress."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his warm wishes to all the states on their foundation day, a statement by the CM's office said.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wishes that all the states continue to move towards progress and establish new dimensions of development," the statement read.