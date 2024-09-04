Tamil Nadu's Dalit mosaic: Big 4 sub-groups cover 85% of the picture

The Adi Dravida, Pallan, Paraiyan (or Parayan), and Arunthathiyar sub-categories within the Scheduled Castes represent 12.5 million out of the 14.4 million members of the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu.

The 2011 census lists 70 other Scheduled Caste sub-categories, many of which have smaller populations.

According to a Business Standard analysis of census data, there are sizeable variations in education levels and employment within Tamil Nadu.





These figures are particularly relevant in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to develop reservation policies for individual sub-categories within the Scheduled Caste community.







The four largest groups have populations ranging from 1 million to slightly over 7 million, while the smallest groups, including the Saparti, Pathiyan, and Vettuvan sub-categories in Kanyakumari district and Shencottai taluk of Tirunelveli district, have fewer than 10 members each. The majority of sub-categories report fewer than 1,000 members. The analysis focused on sub-categories with populations of at least 1,000 members to study literacy and employment patterns.

Among these, the Vetan sub-categories exhibit the highest literacy rate at 85.3 per cent. In contrast, sub-groups such as the Madari (50.6 per cent), Baira (49.4 per cent), and Dom (or Dombara or Paidi or Pano) (48.9 per cent) have the lowest literacy rates.



The overall literacy rate for Scheduled Castes is 65.2 per cent, compared to the statewide rate of 71.8 per cent.

Differences in financial ability, mindset, and family support have a bearing on educational attainment, according to Raees Muhammad (formerly Ravichandran Bathran), whose work is also referenced in the Supreme Court judgment. Muhammad, from the Arunthathiyar community, noted that reasons for leaving school can include even a lack of basic supplies like a notebook.

“There are many dropouts,” he says.

Employment patterns also vary vastly across different groups.

The analysis compared the top three and bottom three sub-groups within the Scheduled Caste community, as well as the overall Scheduled Caste employment figures and those of the state.



The Madari community has 59.7 per cent of its population recorded as workers, with roughly 52.9 per cent employed for more than six months a year (main workers) and 6.8 per cent as marginal workers (employed for less than six months a year).

The Kadaiyan community has the lowest proportion of workers, at 33.2 per cent, with only 29.9 per cent employed for more than six months a year.

The Parvan and Adi Andhra communities have fewer than one-third of their populations employed as main workers. Although demographic factors can influence these numbers, the proportion of main workers to marginal workers provides insight into overall employment opportunities. A higher share of marginal workers can be indicative of employment insecurity.





