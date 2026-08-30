Technical glitches mar Neet-PG exam at Jaipur centres, students protest

Technical disruptions during the Neet-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday led to chaos and protests by candidates who alleged that computers repeatedly shut down during the test.

The disruption occurred at two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, where candidates alleged that the examination, scheduled to begin at 9 am, first started late and then the computer systems repeatedly went down after the test began.

Some candidates claimed their systems shut down six to seven times during the examination, while others alleged that the disruption occurred even more frequently.

They said that after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared on some computers before they went down again.

Several candidates came out of the examination centre amid the disruption and staged a protest, questioning the technical arrangements for the test. They alleged that no clear explanation was provided by the centre staff about the repeated technical glitches. The candidates also raised concerns over the confidentiality and fairness of the examination, claiming that questions had appeared on some computer screens before the systems went down. They demanded an impartial inquiry into the disruptions and said the examination authorities should ensure that candidates were not disadvantaged because of technical failures. A candidate, Gunjan, said aspirants pay a substantial fee for an important examination like Neet-PG but were not provided adequate technical infrastructure for an uninterrupted test.