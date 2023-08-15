Home / India News / Textbooks to include waste management lessons from next academic yr: Kerala

Textbooks to include waste management lessons from next academic yr: Kerala

"This is why this topic is going to be included in textbooks," he was quoted as having said

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

To create awareness in young minds on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean, the Kerala government has decided to include lessons on scientific waste management, a serious challenge faced by the state, in textbooks from the next academic year.

The decision was announced by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday at a function held at the SMV Government Higher Secondary School here on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day, a statement issued by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) said.

The minister also honoured the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members at the function.

In his speech on the occasion, Sivankutty said it was important to create proper awareness about scientific and sustainable waste management in young minds as it will have an enduring impact in the society.

"This is why this topic is going to be included in textbooks," he was quoted as having said.

He also lauded the efforts of the HKS members and said it was not just a waste removal force but a shining model of collective action and social empowerment.

"The role of women in this movement is especially important," he said.

He also distributed certificates for green technicians at the programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, the statement said.

Green Technicians, HKS members were provided with special training to handle technical issues that arise while rendering services of Haritha Karma Sena, it said.

Also Read

Maha SSC results declared; overall pass percentage at 93.83, dips 3% YoY

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

Effort in jeopardy, drop our names from textbooks: Academicians to NCERT

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Free services at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday

Promoting tourism in border villages for resident's extra income: Anurag

G20 events introduced India's capabilities, diversity to world: PM Modi

People of country consider 'Mother India' above all: UP CM Adityanath

Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

Topics :KeralaSchool textbookswaste management

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story