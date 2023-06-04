Home / India News / Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face heavy fines

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards.

The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.

While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday.

The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there would not be any exception to two-wheeler drivers with children. It may be recalled that the Kerala government has announced that two-wheeler riders with children below 12 years will not be fined.

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

