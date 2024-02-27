Tripura CM Saha flags off Ayodhya-bound Aastha special train from Agartala

Tripura CM Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off 00727- Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

The train will run from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

While speaking to the media, Tripura CM Manik Saha said people are very happy that they are getting the opportunity to have the darshan of Ram Lalla.

"We have come here to flag off the first train from Agartala to Ayodhya. People are very happy that they are getting the opportunity to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. Our state president Rajib Bhattacharya is also present here today," he said.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, a large number of devotees have been visiting the temple.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 6, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honor at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu told ANI that he was very excited to visit the Ram temple, which had been built after 500 years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council also visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier this month.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.