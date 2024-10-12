Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Two cases registered after tension rose during RSS procession in Ratnagiri

When RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in the area on eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials said

RSS, Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh, Sangh Parivar, Path Sanchalan
RSS procession | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police said.

"We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said.

When the RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in the area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, the official said.

He said there was no violence, but several people gathered at the police station late last night and demanded first information reports against persons involved in the incident.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

