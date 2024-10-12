Two cases registered after tension rose during RSS procession in Ratnagiri

Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police said.

"We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said.

When the RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in the area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, the official said.