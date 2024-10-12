LIVE news: Train collision leaves 19 injured in Tamil Nadu; restoration efforts underway

A passenger train from Mysore to Darbhanga via Perambur collided with a goods train standing at Kavarappettai railway station near Thiruvallur on Friday, the police said. As per the initial reports, one coach caught fire and 5-6 coaches have de-railed after the accident. After receiving the information, railway officials have rushed to the spot of the accident.

Boeing plans to lay off about 10% of its workers in the coming months as it continues to lose money and tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company's best-selling airline planes. New CEO Kelly Ortberg told staff in a memo Friday that the job cuts will include executives, managers and employees. The company had already imposed rolling temporary furloughs, but Ortberg said those will be suspended because of the impending layoffs.

An Israeli airstrike killed two Lebanese soldiers and wounded three on Friday, Lebanon's military said, just hours after the Israeli military fired on the headquarters of U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two of them for the second day in a row. The incidents entangling both Lebanon's official army which has largely stayed on the sidelines of the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon raised alarm as Israel broadens its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy airstrikes across the country and a ground invasion at the border.