LIVE news: Train collision leaves 19 injured in Tamil Nadu; restoration efforts underway

A passenger train from Mysore to Darbhanga via Perambur collided with a goods train standing at Kavarappettai railway station near Thiruvallur on Friday, the police said. As per the initial reports, one coach caught fire and 5-6 coaches have de-railed after the accident. After receiving the information, railway officials have rushed to the spot of the accident.
Boeing plans to lay off about 10% of its workers in the coming months as it continues to lose money and tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company's best-selling airline planes. New CEO Kelly Ortberg told staff in a memo Friday that the job cuts will include executives, managers and employees. The company had already imposed rolling temporary furloughs, but Ortberg said those will be suspended because of the impending layoffs.
An Israeli airstrike killed two Lebanese soldiers and wounded three on Friday, Lebanon's military said, just hours after the Israeli military fired on the headquarters of U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two of them for the second day in a row. The incidents entangling both Lebanon's official army which has largely stayed on the sidelines of the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon raised alarm as Israel broadens its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy airstrikes across the country and a ground invasion at the border.
35 incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since Oct 1, 17 arrested
Hindu minority constituting just about 8 per cent of 170 million Bangladesh population- faced vandalism of their businesses, and properties and destruction of temples during the student-led violence
8:36 AM
MP drug haul: Accused shoots himself in foot, surrenders to police
An accused in the mega mephedrone drug seizure in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot himself in the foot to escape tough police grilling and then surrendered in Mandsaur, an official has said.
8:25 AM
Indian troops deployed in Abyei conducted awareness session on Do’s and Don’ts of pregnancy
In an outreach effort under the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Indian troops deployed in Abyei conducted a comprehensive awareness session on the Do’s and Don’ts of pregnancy for the women of Rumajak village. This initiative was attended by 24 women and 9 girls from the local community.
The session was led by Captain Jaspreet Kaur, leader of Female Engagement Team, and Major Abhijith S, Medical Officer of the Indian Battalion. It focused on critical practices for maintaining a safe and healthy pregnancy, including nutritional guidelines, common health risks, and prenatal care.
This initiative is part of the Indian Battalion’s ongoing commitment to community support and humanitarian efforts in Abyei, reflecting their broader mandate under the United Nations to promote peace, stability, and welfare.
8:12 AM
IDF expresses 'deep concern' after Israeli strike injures two UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
8:04 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis & former Isro chief K Sivan at RSS event
8:01 AM
Rainfall affects works at Kavarapettai accident spot; officials says restoration to take 16 hours
7:37 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary
7:35 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to the countrymen on Vijayadashami
7:24 AM
Have told police there should be no compromise while dealing with crime against women: Fadnavis
7:23 AM
RG Kar: Bengal govt silent on demands of junior doctors, condition of fasting medics deteriorating
7:16 AM
RSS members organise route march on Vijayadashami; RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also present
7:15 AM
Bagmati Express entered loop line where goods train was stationed, says Southern Railway GM
7:14 AM
Special train departs from Chennai Central with stranded passengers after Bagmati Express collision