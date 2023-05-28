Urge wrestlers not to protest near new Parliament: Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said that he is ready to face a narco test and urged the protesting wrestlers not to hold any kind of agitation near the new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on Sunday.

"These players sat on agitation on January 18. I wrote to the Sports Ministry that I would step aside from wrestling and wait for the investigation to end. Two investigation committees were made by the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association. But the wrestlers did not wait for the investigation to end and returned to dharna. I was questioned for six hours by the police. I did not say anything. These players demanded that I undergo a narco test. When I saw that our elders from khaap panchayat wanted me to do so, I agreed. What else I should do? I am ready for investigation, narco test. I trust Supreme Court and Delhi Police," said Brij Bhushan in his statement.

"The country is getting a new Parliament building and it is a matter of pride. But I was saddened when I heard that wrestlers want to carry out their agitation near it. I urge these wrestlers that I am ready, ready for the narco test, ready for everything. But this (new Parliament inauguration) is a proud moment for us and they (wrestlers) should not create hurdles & world must not get any wrong message," added Brij Bhushan.

Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Rouse Avenue court that the statements of victim women wrestlers have been recorded.

Delhi Police informed the court through a status report in an application filed by the wrestlers against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On the last date of the hearing, the court had asked the Delhi Police to record the statement of all the victims before the court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal directed the Delhi Police to supply both the status reports filed on May 12 and May 27 to the complainants.

The complainants were also directed to supply a copy of the application to the Delhi Police.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 27.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava appeared for Delhi Police and informed the court that statements of all victims under section 164 Cr.PC. have been recorded before a magistrate. Advocate Anindiya Malhotra appeared on behalf of the complainants. He submitted that copies of status reports may be supplied to the complainants.

The court allowed the request and directed them to supply the copies to them.

Delhi Police on May 12 filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28.

"We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28," she said.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On May 19, the wrestlers marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Brij Bhushan.

Grapplers including Punia, Sakshi, Vinesh and others joined the march demanding the arrest of the WFI chief charged with sexual harassment of athletes.

Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR.

The movement has gained support from opposition parties and farmer unions, with many people voicing their concerns about the alleged sexual harassment.