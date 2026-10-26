SC issues notice to Centre, EC on plea challenging SIR in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, Election Commission of India and others on a plea filed by Arun Anandagiri, a chartered accountant and journalist by profession.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that voters temporarily relocated during redevelopment in Mumbai and Pune have been deleted as "person not found".

He said around 20 million out of the 97.9 million total voters in Maharashtra have been deleted from the draft rolls and another 12.2 million electors have been struck off under "logical discrepancies".