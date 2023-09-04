Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted the people to the probability of significant rains, going from intense to extremely heavy, in a few states on Monday, Sept 3rd. As indicated by the department, states like the Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are likely to encounter heavy rains on that day.

Moreover, there is an alert notice of intense rainfall for Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka. In particular, IMD has given an orange warning for different regions of Telangana on Monday.

IMD weather forecasts: Brief Report 1. East India Predicted widespread moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning, and periodic intense rainfall in the accompanying areas:

• Odisha from the 4th to the 7th of September,

• Gangetic West Bengal on 4th of September,

• Andaman & Nicobar Islands from the 4th and 5th of September.

2. Northeast India

Predicted moderate widespread amounts of light to moderate rain, occasional thunderstorms, and heavy rain. This weather condition is normal over Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura from the 6th to the 7th of September.

3. West India

In Western India, there is a huge probability of encountering light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, rainstorms, and lightning. Also, isolated occasions of intense rainfall are likely to take place. These atmospheric conditions are especially likely in the Konkan and Goa district from the 4th to the 7th of September. Moreover, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada must be ready for such a climate from the 5th to the 7th of September.

4. South India

The following regions can anticipate light to moderate rainfall that will be fairly widespread with occasional heavy rainfall:

• Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal;

• Beach front Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Kerala and Mahe;

• Telangana from the 4th to the 7th of September.

• Seaside and South Inside Karnataka on 6th and 7th of September,

• while North Karnataka and Rayalaseema will experience on 4th of September.

5. Central India

There is a high likelihood of encountering light to moderate rainfall, alongside thunderstorms in a few regions. In particular, West Madhya Pradesh is supposed to have these conditions on the 6th and 7th of September. Vidarbha will probably encounter it from the 5th to the 7th. Chhattisgarh must expect these atmospheric conditions from the 4th to the 7th of September. East Madhya Pradesh must get ready for this weather condition from the 5th to the 7th.