Wildlife Board approves 5 roads in Ladakh, including Daulat Beg Oldie route

The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved five significant road stretches, including four that pass through the Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This includes a crucial route leading to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), which serves as India’s northernmost military outpost in Ladakh and houses the country’s highest airstrip, according to a report by The Indian Express. Cleared road stretches The NBWL’s approval includes several road segments, including a connecting road from Chushul-Lukung to Thakung post; a route linking Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DS-DBO) and Saser-Brangsa-Gapshan; the road from DS-DBO to Track Junction; the road from DBO to Karakoram Pass; and the upgrade of the Leh-Chalunka road. Notably, the 5.8-km upgrade of the Chushul-Lukung to Thakung post road is part of the India-China Border Roads (ICBR)-III initiative and will cross through the Changthang cold desert sanctuary, the report mentioned. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In total, 35 km of new roads leading to DBO, which runs parallel to the LAC, have been authorised. A key segment among these is the 7.75 km link road from DS-DBO to Saser-Brangsa-Gapshan, which will be constructed at an altitude of 17,000 ft.

Enhancing border infrastructure

The wildlife clearance represents a major boost for the Ministry of Defence, which is increasing its infrastructure development along the LAC in response to the 2020 clashes between India and China in the Galwan Valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel. The current DS-DBO route, extending 255 km, runs adjacent to the LAC and remains within sight of Chinese-held territory.

The newly approved route to DBO offers an alternative for rapid troop and resource movement for operational needs, located nearly 100 km from areas controlled by China. This route initiates from Sasomo near the Nubra River in the Nubra Valley, linking to Saser Pass, which is typically snow-covered for much of the year. Significant progress has been made on this route, including the blacktopping of vital sections.

Strategic road vital for defence

In its communication to the NBWL, the defence ministry emphasised the strategic and tactical importance of the DS-DBO to SBG (Saser-Brangsa-Gapshan) link road in Sub-Sector North. They noted that effective dominance in border management requires regular troop patrols and quick reaction teams stationed at this location to deter any incursions by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the report said.

To ensure operational efficiency during border management and potential hostilities, the ministry stressed the necessity of enhancing road connectivity between DS-DBO and SBGG. This development aims to facilitate smooth and swift troop movements, rapid response capabilities, and an expedited buildup of personnel and logistics during conflicts, the report mentioned.

Importance of the Leh-Chalunka road

The Leh-Chalunka road connects the Indus Valley with the Shyok Valley and traverses the Ladakh range, representing the sole motorised route over this range. The ministry has indicated that this road is vital for maintaining troop presence and supporting the civilian population in the Nubra Valley.

Conditions for wildlife protection

The NBWL approved these road projects under the condition that measures to ensure animal passage in the Karakoram sanctuary are implemented. The defence ministry, which is overseeing the project, is also required to obtain any necessary permission for forest land diversion. The Karakoram sanctuary is home to various wildlife species, including Tibetan antelope, Tibetan wolves, snow leopards, bharal, ibex, red foxes, common otters, and woolly hares, the report said.



To protect wildlife, the ministry has proposed constructing culverts and bridges that will facilitate safe crossings for animals along these road stretches.