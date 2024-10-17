RG Kar case: Fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors enters 13th day

A fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.

So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, Dr Suvendu Mallick said.

At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata, he said.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.