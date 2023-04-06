Home / India News / XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2% of Covid infection in India: INSACOG bulletin

XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2% of Covid infection in India: INSACOG bulletin

The INSACOG said globally, nearly 3.7 million new cases and 26,000 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days

New Delhi
XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2% of Covid infection in India: INSACOG bulletin

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, according to the latest INSACOG bulletin.

The bulletin of March 27, which was released on Thursday, said among the samples collected till the third week of March 2023, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sublineages.

Noting that Omicron and its sublineages continue to be the dominant variants in India, the bulletin said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India.

A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, the bulletin said.

The bulletin further said a few BA.2.10 and BA.2.75 sublineage was detected in some part of the country whereas XBB was the most prevalent sublineage of the Omicron variant.

The INSACOG said globally, nearly 3.7 million new cases and 26,000 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days.

During the week nine of the year 2023, there has been a continued increasing trend in the proportions of recombinant lineages globally, it said.

India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Topics :Coronaviruscoronahealth care

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Also Read

Five cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India, says INSACOG

New case of Covid XBB 1.5 strain found, total variant cases now 8: INSACOG

Coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 26 in India: INSACOG data

Influenza H3N2 or Covid-19 XBB 1.16? Here's how you can differentiate

Covid's XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to seven in India: INSACOG figures

Delhi to have 100 EV charging station with lowest rates by July-end: Atishi

Netherland's firm keen to invest in Punjab's renewable energy sectors

CBIC waives interest on Customs duty payable via ECL between April 1-10

17th Lok Sabha likely to be shortest since 1952, says PRS report

Assam government's 2021-22 budget unrealistic, overestimated, says CAG

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story