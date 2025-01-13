Centre to review agriculture situation across the country weekly: Chouhan

The Centre will review the agriculture situation in the country every Monday. This will include details on whether any crop is infected with any disease, immediate measures to prevent it if a disease has occurred, issuing advisories to state governments, and informing Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). If necessary, a team may also be sent to prevent the spread of such diseases.

The review will also assess the availability of medicines and the prices at which pesticides are sold to farmers.

"This is because many times, farmers have complained that there is no MRP on pesticides. Such a situation should not arise. Farmers should get pesticides and disease prevention medicines at the prescribed price," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today. He added that the review would also consider weather conditions and the status of production.