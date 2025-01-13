Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre to review agriculture situation across the country weekly: Chouhan

Review to include crop condition, pest infestation, and weather conditions to give best value to farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
The Centre will review the agriculture situation in the country every Monday. This will include details on whether any crop is infected with any disease, immediate measures to prevent it if a disease has occurred, issuing advisories to state governments, and informing Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). If necessary, a team may also be sent to prevent the spread of such diseases.
 
The review will also assess the availability of medicines and the prices at which pesticides are sold to farmers.
 
"This is because many times, farmers have complained that there is no MRP on pesticides. Such a situation should not arise. Farmers should get pesticides and disease prevention medicines at the prescribed price," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today. He added that the review would also consider weather conditions and the status of production.
 
"If a crop is about to be harvested, then what is the condition of the crop? How much production will there be? How much potential production is expected to come to the market? If measures need to be taken to ensure that farmers get the right price for it, those will also be addressed," Chouhan further said.
   
Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanAgricultureCrop Yields

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

