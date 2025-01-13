Centre extends soybean procurement deadline in Maharashtra, Raj to Jan 31

The Centre has extended the soybean procurement deadline in Maharashtra to January 31, and in Rajasthan to February 4, following requests from state governments, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The previous deadlines were January 12 for Maharashtra and January 15 for Rajasthan.

"Procurement is underway. We have extended the deadline for procurement in both Maharashtra and Rajasthan on state governments' requests," Chouhan told reporters.

The government has also permitted additional procurement of 25,000 tonnes from Telangana, which has already reached its initial target of 59,508 tonnes.

Total soyabean procurement across the country has reached 13.68 lakh tonnes so far, Chouhan said.

The procurement in Maharashtra and Rajasthan is being conducted under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), with the government purchasing soybean at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 4,892 per quintal.

Chouhan said he would hold weekly Monday meetings at Krishi Bhavan to review crop conditions, procurement progress, price trends and weather conditions.