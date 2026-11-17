“Every state has been mandated to collect ground-level information through field verification. Only after that can we arrive at a more conclusive number. Otherwise, if crop residue is being burned when there is actually no farm activity, it could introduce a bias in the data," Prof. Sagnik Dey, Head, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi, said. "If you speak to Icar and other agencies, they maintain that the numbers are correct and that there has been a sharp decline in stubble-burning incidents. Based on the available data, there is indeed a sharp decline, particularly in the incidents detected during satellite overpasses. however, until we have additional information from field surveys, it is difficult to comment conclusively.”