The government has prepared a contingency plan for chickpeas as sowing of the key winter pulse crop has shown signs of faltering in the initial stages, with the area covered by mid-November lower than during the corresponding period last year.

Sowing is lagging due to drought and below-normal rainfall in some of the major growing states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In the period from October 1 to November 16, post-monsoon rainfall in India was almost 34 per cent below normal. This, coupled with subpar southwest monsoon rainfall in several states this year, has delayed chana sowing as soil moisture levels remain inadequate in key growing regions, some experts said.

November is the most crucial month for chana sowing, and any major shortfall during this period could affect final yields.

“Also, it must be understood that a significant amount of sowing will take place after the Diwali and Chhath festivities, when farmers and labourers return to their fields. This could ensure a faster pick-up in sowing in the coming weeks,” a senior official said.

The crop is normally sown across around 9.98 mha, which means there is still considerable time before a clearer picture of the acreage emerges.

Chana, or chickpeas, had been sown across around 3.11 million hectares (mha) by November 13, compared with 3.9 mha during the same period a year ago.

The advisories and contingency plans also come amid a crackdown on hoarding and black-marketing of pulses, including tur and urad, prices of which have risen due to poor harvest prospects.

Chickpeas, grown during the rabi season, are important to India’s pulse economy and rank among the country’s most widely cultivated pulses.

They are also the largest pulse crop grown in the country, and any fall in production could have a considerable bearing on overall pulse output and imports throughout the year.