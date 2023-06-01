Home / Industry / Agriculture / Over 200, 000 migrants get monthly ration via ONORC in Delhi: Imran Hussain

Over 200, 000 migrants get monthly ration via ONORC in Delhi: Imran Hussain

Over two lakh migrants in the city are getting ration every month through ration card portability under the one nation one ration card (ONORC) scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Over 200, 000 migrants get monthly ration via ONORC in Delhi: Imran Hussain

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over two lakh migrants in the city are getting ration every month through ration card portability under the one nation one ration card (ONORC) scheme, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain said on Thursday.

Distribution of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the beneficiaries for June 2023 has already started, he said.

Hussain presided over a meeting to review distribution of free ration to the beneficiaries in the city.

"Due to the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country. Delhi is among the topmost performing states in ration distribution to the migrants under the ONORC scheme," he claimed.

"Under the ONORC scheme, Delhi is witnessing over two lakh migrant ration beneficiaries taking ration per month through portability of their ration cards," said the minister.

Distribution of ration under the NFSA for the month of June will be free of cost to the beneficiaries including migrant people, Hussain said.

He directed the officers to ensure that fair price shop dealers display the mandatory and updated information related to category-wise entitlements of free ration under the NFSA, stock position, total number of beneficiaries as well as the weekly off days, outside their shops.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Firing on Imran Khan by four shooters from four sites, finds probe

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Record production of rabi crops push up agri growth to 3-year high in Q4

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

WHO stresses on policies to help tobacco farmers shift to growing food crop

Inspections requirements for rice export to European nations deferred: DGFT

Centre further raises 2023 wheat production estimate to 112.74 mt

Topics :migrants in IndiaDelhi government

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story