Paddy procurement at MSP underway in Haryana, over 46,000 MT procured

The Haryana government has commenced paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price and so far over 46,000 metric tons of the crop have been procured.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday evening, the paddy procurement began from September 27.

"Till date, over 46,000 metric tons (MT) of paddy have been procured from 241 mandis and purchase centers across the state, benefiting more than 7,500 farmers," it said.

"Today alone, approximately 1,200 MT of paddy was lifted," it said.

In addition, the government is ensuring timely payments to farmers, having disbursed Rs 2 crore directly into their bank accounts, according to the statement.