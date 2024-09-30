Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Increase share in ground-level agri credit: FM asks Northeast RRBs

Increase share in ground-level agri credit: FM asks Northeast RRBs

Chairing a review meeting of the RRBs in the northeastern states at the civil secretariat here, Sitharaman urged the banks to put greater thrust on the identification of the right beneficiaries

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
The meeting focused on business performance, upgrading digital technology services, and fostering business growth in allied agriculture. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to increase their share in ground-level agriculture credit disbursement with a special focus on horticulture and allied agriculture activities like piggery, poultry, dairy and fisheries, officials said.

Chairing a review meeting of the RRBs in the northeastern states at the civil secretariat here, Sitharaman urged the banks to put greater thrust on the identification of the right beneficiaries while sanctioning loans under various central schemes, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting focused on business performance, upgrading digital technology services, and fostering business growth in allied agriculture and MSME clusters, they added.

Among those present in the meeting were chairpersons of RRBs and sponsor banks, representatives of RBI, NABARD and SIDBI, and senior officers of all the northeastern states.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Karnataka court orders FIR against FM in case related to electoral bonds

I-T Act review: Govt to invite suggestions from industry next month

Premium

'NEET' problem: 25% of India's youth not in education, employment, training

GoM on GST on health, life insurance premium to meet on October 19

FM asks AIIB to increase innovative financing, non-lending services

Topics :Nirmala Sitharamanagricutlure sectorcredit growth Regional Rural Banks

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story