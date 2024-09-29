Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting to review paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a meeting on paddy procurement on Sunday. "Chairing a meeting to review the ensuing procurement of paddy, the Chief Minister said that the state government is expected to procure 185 LMT paddy to be brought into mandis by farmers during the procurement Season commencing October 1," as per an official release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chief Minister Mann said that the state government is fully ready for the upcoming Khareef Marketing Season (KMS). He said that 32 lakh hectares of area was currently under paddy cultivation in the state, adding that Punjab is targeting procurement of 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that CCL to the tune of Rs. 41,378 crore for KMS 2024-25 has already been released by the RBI, as per the release.

"The Chief Minister said that the Government of India has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade 'A' paddy this season. He said that the State procurement agencies, viz Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, PSWC, along with FCI, will procure paddy on Minimum Support Price as per specification laid down by the Government of India," the release stated.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that entire preparations for the smooth and hassle free procurement of the paddy has been made adding that the state government is committed for smooth and hassle free procurement and lifting of paddy.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government has already made elaborate arrangements for purchasing the harvest of farmers as soon as it arrives in the Mandis. He said that a viable mechanism has been evolved to ensure on the spot payment to the farmers in their bank accounts," as per the release.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that smooth and hassle free procurement of grains is being ensured in the market so that farmers don't face any sort of inconvenience.

"The Chief Minister said that all out efforts have been made to ensure smooth, hassle free and quick procurement of Paddy on one hand and facilitate the farmers in getting timely payment of their produce on the other," as per the release.

He categorically said that farmers of the state should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in the mandis. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is duty bound to ensure that every golden grain of the farmers is procured and lifted immediately, the release stated.

"The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure a smooth process of procurement of the paddy crop in the mandis along with ensuring its prompt lifting in their respective districts. He categorically said that any sort of laxity in performing this duty was totally unwarranted and undesirable adding that the produce of farmers' need to be purchased and lifted at the earliest to facilitate them," as per the release.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy and officers are duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government's decision is duly implemented.

"The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to visit 7-8 mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at ground level. He said that the officers must undertake regular visits in the grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit the daily report for regular monitoring. Bhagwant Singh Mann also asked them to minutely observe the procurement operations so as to ensure that the stocks of grains do not pile up in the market and its prompt lifting was ensured at the earliest," as per the release.

The Chief Minister said that, in a big relief to rice millers, the first 750 millers of the state who will apply for allotment of custom milling for procurement season 2024-25 will be allotted 25 per cent more paddy than their entitlement as per the policy, as per the release.