Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

"In the next two years, there is a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to 60,000 farmers to promote protected farming," the official said

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot plans to provide over Rs 500 crore in subsidies to 30,000 farmers this financial year for putting greenhouses and shade nets to protect their crops from natural calamities.
Giving details of the scheme, an official of the agriculture department said that farmers would be provided with a subsidy of up to 95 per cent on putting greenhouses and shade nets along with conserving water.

By constructing greenhouses and shade nets, farmers are getting more yields with better quality in less area.
“In the next two years, there is a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to 60,000 farmers to promote protected farming,” the official said.

Farmers are cultivating, especially horticulture crops, in greenhouses and shade nets.
They are getting attracted towards this type of farming due to the subsidy schemes on protective structures run by the state government.

The official said that the greenhouse protects crops from severe heat or cold and also shields them from hail storms and excessive rain. It also helps in keeping pests away.
By controlling light, temperature and nutrients, a greenhouse gives more profit despite adverse weather conditions. Due to this, production and quality improve compared to traditional farming.

This technique, he said, helps in growing non-season crops and farmers get good returns in the market.
With the greenhouse structure, rainwater is collected and used in drip irrigation. The biggest advantage of protective farming is that it requires very less water.

Joint director horticulture (CSS) BR Kadva said that in the last four years, farmers have set up greenhouses and shade nets on 3,17,524 square metres of land.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

