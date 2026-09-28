Carmakers may get more design freedom with easing of technical requirements

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is considering a proposal to remove the prescribed technical requirements for four aspects of passenger cars — wheel-hub assemblies, brake fluid, ground clearance and accelerator controls — giving carmakers greater flexibility in how they design and certify vehicles, and potentially bringing down homologation costs, sources told Business Standard.

The deregulation could reduce the testing and compliance burden on automakers, although the proposal does not specify which tests or certification requirements would be removed or relaxed. However, the proposal is being considered on the condition that the industry would ensure quality control and recall vehicles if failures are observed in the field, said the sources cited above.