Entry-level sedans gain traction while midsized models continue to struggle
Entry sedans' PV share rose to 7.1% in Jan-Aug 2026, supported by CNG demand and lower ownership costs, while midsize sedans slipped to 0.9%Sohini Das Mumbai
Entry sedans' PV share rose to 7.1% in Jan-Aug 2026, supported by CNG demand and lower ownership costs, while midsize sedans slipped to 0.9%Sohini Das Mumbai
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:11 PM IST