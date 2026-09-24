Entry-level sedans gain traction while midsized models continue to struggle

“At the affordable end, sedans still make a strong practical case on purchase price, running costs, passenger comfort and the advantage of a separate boot. For some buyers, particularly in the cab segment, the car is also a tool of trade, so earning potential and ownership economics matter,” said Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics.

“For families too, an entry sedan can offer the feeling of a complete car within a budget. Many of these cars are also fitted with compressed natural gas (CNG), where having usable boot space is important. As budgets rise, however, buyers tend to place a greater value on the road presence, a higher seating position and SUV styling. At that end of the market, a sedan needs a more compelling reason to be chosen,” he added.