Electric two wheelers, premium bikes set to dominate market in 2025

The Indian automotive market is gearing up for significant advancements in the two-wheeler segment in 2025, driven by major launches and increasing electrification trends. Leading manufacturers such as Honda, TVS, Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, and KTM are poised to unveil new models, including electric scooters and premium motorcycles.

Honda will kick off January 2025 with the highly anticipated launch of the Activa e: and QC1 electric scooters. Expected to be priced between Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), these scooters will initially be available in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The Activa Electric scooter is set to debut at the India Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January.

India’s electric two-wheeler market is currently dominated by scooters, with electrification penetration higher in this segment (around 15 per cent) compared to overall two-wheelers (5–6 per cent). States like Rajasthan have seen even higher scooter electrification rates, exceeding 40 per cent.

Srikumar Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President at ICRA, said that upcoming launches are expected to accelerate the electrification momentum. However, he highlighted challenges in the electric motorcycle segment, stating, “Adoption remains limited due to performance and affordability concerns. Success in this category will depend on delivering models that resonate with traditional motorcycle riders in terms of sturdiness, performance, and value.”

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that total two-wheeler sales (including motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds) from January to November 2023 stood at 15,863,194 units. This figure increased to 18,437,528 units in 2024, indicating growth in the two-wheeler market. Data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) showed that electric two-wheeler sales rose from 857,369 units in 2023 to 891,738 units in 2024, reflecting steady adoption.

Royal Enfield will make waves in January 2025 with the launch of the Scram 440 and the Classic 650. The Scram 440, built on the Himalayan 411 platform, features a larger engine for enhanced performance, while the Classic 650 combines the charm of the Classic 350 with a 648cc engine, delivering 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Bullet 650 Twin is under development, and the Himalayan 450 Rally version will bring functional and visual upgrades.

Hero MotoCorp is set to introduce the XPulse 210, powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled engine producing 24.8 PS and 20.7 Nm of torque. Priced near the Karizma XMR, the XPulse 210 will feature adventure-ready upgrades. Hero will also launch the Xtreme 250R and Karizma 250R, alongside the sporty Xoom 125R scooter, priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

KTM will debut the next-generation 390 Adventure series, including the 390 Enduro R, in early 2025. These models, geared toward off-road enthusiasts, are expected to be priced between Rs 3.30 lakh and Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS will unveil an updated Ronin, featuring dual-channel ABS and new colour options, while Suzuki is preparing to launch the next-generation Access 125 with upgrades to the popular scooter.

Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner and Leader - Automotive Advisory at PwC, said, “The premium bike market is clearly expanding, and I foresee robust growth in this space. In 2025, we will also see the introduction of connected features and advanced safety capabilities, particularly in premium models.”

He added that electrification will accelerate with high-quality electric scooters and motorcycles entering the market. “The electric motorcycle segment, which has been nearly non-existent in recent years, will begin to see significant activity starting in 2025. Established brands are expected to step into this space with promising new launches,” Mukhtyar said.

Analysts predict that the Indian two-wheeler market will see a surge in electrification in 2025, supported by government incentives such as the PM eDrive scheme, innovative launches, and growing consumer interest. However, the long-term impact of these schemes remains to be seen.