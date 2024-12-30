India's car colour preference: White dominates, but black, blue intrigue

India’s preference for black and blue cars has been steadily growing. Black, once an understated choice, has risen in popularity from 14.8 per cent of buyers in 2021 to 20.2 per cent in 2024. Blue cars have also gained traction, with their share increasing from 8.8 per cent to 10.9 per cent during the same period, according to data from Jato Dynamics reviewed by Business Standard.

Despite the rising appeal of darker hues, white remains India’s most popular car colour, though it has experienced fluctuations. White cars accounted for 43.9 per cent of sales in 2021, dipping to 42.2 per cent in 2022 and further to 39 per cent in 2023. However, white saw a modest recovery in 2024, reclaiming 39.3 per cent of the market.

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) , told Business Standard: “The popularity of black-coloured vehicles has increased over time. Black contributed nine per cent of HMIL’s domestic sales in 2021, rising to 19 per cent in 2024 (January–November 2024). However, white remains the top choice, consistently contributing around 54 per cent of HMIL’s domestic sales over the last four years.”

Garg added that deep shades of green have also gained popularity, increasing from one per cent in 2021 to five per cent during the January–November 2024 period. He attributed the growing preference for non-white colours to factors such as younger, more exploratory customers, greater penetration of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and improved resale acceptance and value.

Jato Dynamics data indicates a gradual shift in Indian car colour preferences towards bold and vibrant shades, though white continues to dominate. This trend aligns with global preferences. A January report by chemical company BASF revealed that black’s popularity among global car buyers rose from 18 per cent in 2022 to 21 per cent in 2023, while white’s share declined to 36 per cent in the same period.

Ajay Jain, head of global design strategy, Tata Motors Limited , observed: “The gradual decline in white for passenger vehicles over the last few years can be attributed to evolving consumer preferences. Earlier, car purchases were cautious decisions influenced by factors like repair costs, repainting costs, resale value, and societal expectations, making white the default choice.”

“With changing tastes, there is a growing demand for more expressive colours that capture a car's boldness or premium appeal. Today, buying a car is a personal and self-expressive act. Consumers are prioritising individuality and using their vehicles to stand out,” Jain added.

Jain noted that black and blue cars have become particularly popular in premium and lifestyle-oriented segments due to their ability to project sophistication, individuality, and status. “Black, in particular, is now seen as high-fashion, synonymous with luxury and modern style,” he explained.

Ravi Bhatia, president of Jato Dynamics India, highlighted key trends in car colour preferences from 2021 to 2024. “Achromatic colours (black, white, and grey) lead with an 80.3 per cent market share. White’s dominance is driven by its excellent heat reflection in tropical conditions, though it requires frequent cleaning due to visible dust. Its strong presence in micro cars (39.2 per cent) and hatchbacks (37.8 per cent) reflects its popularity in the taxi segment, where visibility and easy maintenance are crucial.”

On black’s rising popularity, Bhatia noted: “Despite high heat absorption, black effectively hides dust and minor scratches, making it popular in premium segments such as coupes (31.18 per cent) and SUVs (28.36 per cent), where regular maintenance is more feasible.”

Among chromatic colours, blue leads with a 10.9 per cent share in 2024. Bhatia explained that blue balances effective heat management with revealing scratches early, enabling timely repairs—a vital factor for Indian road conditions. He added that chromatic colours are more expensive for companies to produce due to complex processes, lower volumes, and additional paint layers.