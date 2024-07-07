Rs 500-crore EMPS 2024: Only 3.6% vehicle sales target achieved so far

The Rs 500-crore Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, introduced by the Centre to provide incentives to the electric mobility industry, will conclude on July 31 with barely 3.6 per cent of the targeted vehicle sales achieved so far.

This is in stark contrast to the earlier flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, which exceeded its sales targets.



According to data from the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), only 13,499 of the 372,215 targeted vehicles have been sold under the EMPS scheme.

The electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) category saw the highest sales, with 12,457 units sold out of a target of 333,387, achieving 3.7 per cent of the target.