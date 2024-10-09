In EV penetration race, India's electric two-wheelers still in rearview

|Country
|Electric two wheeler share in the country in CY 2023 (in %)
|Electric two wheeler share in the country in CY 2022 ( in %)
|Electric three wheeler share in the country in CY 23 (in %)
|China
|35
|45
|12
|Vietnam
|9
|8
|0
|Europe
|7
|9
|39
|India
|5
|4
|54
|Other Asia
|4
|4
|1
|Latin America
|1
|1
|2
|North America
|1
|1
|2
