In EV penetration race, India's electric two-wheelers still in rearview

India may be the second-largest market for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) globally, having sold 0.9 million vehicles in the calendar year (CY) 2023. However, the situation differs when it comes to e2W penetration. China leads with a 35 per cent market share in CY 2023, followed by Vietnam at 9 per cent, Europe at 7 per cent, and India at 5 per cent, according to data from the International Energy Association (IEA). The ‘Other Asia’ category — which includes Bangladesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Mongolia — collectively holds a 4 per cent share.

India’s lower penetration, compared to these countries, is mainly because the e2W revolution, both in India and globally, has been driven by electric scooters. In India, scooters (both internal combustion engine and electric) account for only 30 per cent of the total two-wheeler market, with the rest dominated by motorcycles. Only a few manufacturers offer electric motorcycles, with negligible sales volumes — though this could change when Ola Electric launches its electric motorcycle range in the first quarter of CY 2025.

