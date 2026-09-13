Citroën targets 75% sales from smaller cities in 5 years: Shailesh Hazela

Under the model, Stellantis could start with a small showroom to test demand before investing in a larger facility. A market with a population of 100,000, for example, may not need a conventional six-car showroom. The company could instead deploy a one-car showroom and a smaller service facility, with the format changing according to sales potential and the local vehicle population.

The company has currently reached around 60 per cent of its addressable customer population through its network and wants to take this to 75 per cent, he noted.

The smaller city push comes when Citroën's volume sales are expected to grow at least 15-20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second half of the current financial year (FY27). This would be lower than approximately 60 per cent Y-o-Y growth it recorded in the year-to-date period because of the high base effect. In September 2025, the Indian government significantly reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates on automobiles, which increased their sales dramatically in the second half of last financial year. Hazela said Citroën's sales have seen healthy growth till now in FY27, due to the product upgrades introduced last year.