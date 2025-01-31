Ola Electric unveils S1 Gen 3 portfolio, launches 8 new scooters

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle company, on Friday unveiled its S1 Gen 3 portfolio, taking the technology play in electric vehicles to the ‘next level’. Built on the advanced Gen 3 platform, the all-new portfolio now starts at Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices).

“With our first generation of scooters, we offered customers a truly aspirational electric scooter that kickstarted the EV revolution in the country. With Gen 2, we made our scooters smarter and more accessible by expanding our portfolio with scooters for every Indian across every price range,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. “Today, with Gen 3, we are taking the EV two-wheeler industry to the ‘next level’. Gen 3 is bringing unmatched performance, superior efficiency, and reinventing benchmarks we set for ourselves, which will change the industry all over again.”

Headlining the Gen 3 portfolio is the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) and 4kWh, priced at Rs 1,69,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at Rs 79,999 for 2kWh, Rs 89,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 99,999 for 4kWh, with the S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at Rs 1,07,999. Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company announced it would continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to Rs 35,000, with the S1 Pro and S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at Rs 1,14,999, Rs 69,999, Rs 79,999, and Rs 89,999, respectively.

Ola Electric said the Gen 3 platform delivers the next level of performance, efficiency, safety, and reliability. The entire portfolio now sports a mid-drive motor and chain drive for optimised performance and reliability, and an integrated motor control unit for better range and efficiency. Compared to Gen 2, Gen 3 offers a 20 per cent increase in peak power, an 11 per cent reduction in cost, and a 20 per cent increase in range.

The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual anti-lock braking system and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters, which applies brakes based on the brake position sensor and dynamically modulates the type of braking between regenerative and mechanical braking. This patented technology offers safety, control, and highly efficient braking in all riding conditions while increasing energy recovery by 15 per cent.

MoveOS 5

Also Read

The company announced the roll-out of the MoveOS 5 beta starting in mid-February. MoveOS 5 will unlock a host of new features, including a smartwatch app, smart park, road trip mode powered by Ola Maps, live location sharing, and emergency SOS.

The Gen 3 portfolio comes with a warranty of three years per 40,000 km for the scooter and three years per 40,000 km for the battery. Additionally, customers can extend their battery warranty up to eight years or 1,25,000 km at a nominal cost of Rs 14,999.

The company recently announced the launch of its Gig and S1 Z scooter range, comprising Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, available at an introductory price of Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom), and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom), respectively. The new range of scooters offers affordable and flexible solutions, including removable batteries. These cater to the personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers. Reservations for the Gig and S1 Z series are open at Rs 499, and deliveries will begin in April 2025 and May 2025, respectively.