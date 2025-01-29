Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ola set to unveil electric scooter based on Gen 3 platform on Jan 31

Ola set to unveil electric scooter based on Gen 3 platform on Jan 31

Ola Electric expects the new platform to bring in around 20 per cent margin savings

Ola electric
The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric will unveil the product range on January 31. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday said electric scooter based on Gen 3 platform will be unveiled later this week.

"Ringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We've significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way -- much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again," he stated on X.

The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric will unveil the product range on January 31.

Ola Electric expects the new platform to bring in around 20 per cent margin savings.

Some savings will come in in January and then many more every quarter as all of the Gen 3 technologies come into play, he stated during the Q2 call with analysts.

"In terms of gross margin, we expect about a 20 point improvement as Gen 3 plays out over the next 12 months step-by-step," he noted.

Also Read

Bears on the prowl as markets turn skittish; individual stocks hit hard

Sebi warns Ola Electric over disclosure norms violation, its shares fall 4%

Ola Electric share tanks 5% on Sebi's administrative warning; details here

Markets regulator Sebi warns Ola Electric for violating disclosure norms

Ola Electric stock plummets 5% as CTO, CMO resign citing personal reasons

During the call, Aggarwal had mentioned that in Gen 3 upgrade, the company is doing re-architecture of the motor platform which reduces cost, increases power density.

"We're doing rearchitecture of the electronics platform to lower the number of ECUs into smaller, largely a single board. We're doing some very cool work on battery as a structure which takes away some layers of plastic," he told analysts.

The company is doing some very interesting work on the way the mechanicals, the fabrication of the vehicle happens in the factory, which reduces the manufacturing cost, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I-T dept raids IIFL Finance, related entities over alleged tax evasion

IFCI board okays Rs 500 cr fund infusion via preferential issue of shares

Edtech startup Leap raises $65 mn in Series E round led by Apis Partners

De Beers plans to open 15 Forevermark brand retail stores in India in 2025

Akasa Air well-capitalised, set to expand with new destinations: CEO

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOlaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story