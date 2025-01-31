Ola Electric soars 14% after launching 8 new Gen 3 variants of S1 portfolio

The company said over the Gen 2, Gen 3 platform offers 20 per cent increase in peak power, 11 per cent reduction in cost, and 20 per cent increase in range. That apart Ola Electric reclaimed its position as the market leader in India's electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) segment, securing a 25 per cent market share in January 2025. The company registered 22,656 vehicles during the month, reflecting a strong 65 per cent month-on-month growth, as per Vahan data. In December 2024 Bajaj Auto had claimed the top market share in the EV two-wheeler segment at 25 per cent. In contrast, Ola Electric's market share saw a month-on-month decline of 5 per cent, dropping to 19 per cent in December from 24 per cent in November. What's new on Ola Electric's EV plate? Ola Electric share price gained 14.4 per cent at Rs 76.50 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade after the company launched 8 new scooters across mass and premium segments on Friday, extending its S1 portfolio with Gen 3 features.That apart Ola Electric reclaimed its position as the market leader in India's electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) segment, securing a 25 per cent market share in January 2025. The company registered 22,656 vehicles during the month, reflecting a strong 65 per cent month-on-month growth, as per Vahan data.In December 2024 Bajaj Auto had claimed the top market share in the EV two-wheeler segment at 25 per cent. In contrast, Ola Electric's market share saw a month-on-month decline of 5 per cent, dropping to 19 per cent in December from 24 per cent in November.

ALSO READ: Nestle India share price climbs 8% after tepid Q3 results; profit rises 5% The company said that its flagship Gen 3 S1 Pro+ has been launched with 5.3kWh, and 4kWh battery options, while S1 Pro comes in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options.

Ola Electric has launched the Gen 3 S1 X in four variants, including the S1 X+ (4kWh) and S1 X with 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery options.

The Gen 3 range starts at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh, which features the 4680 Bharat Cell. Deliveries for the Gen 3 portfolio are set to begin from mid-February onwards.

“Today, with Gen 3, we are taking the EV 2W industry to the ‘Next Level’. Gen 3 is bringing unmatched performance, superior efficiency and reinventing benchmarks we set for ourselves, and which will change the industry all over again,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Astral share price gains 4% after Q3FY25 performance; details here Leading the Gen 3 portfolio is Ola Electric’s flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh, featuring the 4680 Bharat Cell, priced at Rs 1,69,999, while the 4kWh variant is available for Rs 1,54,999. The S1 Pro is offered in two battery options—4kWh and 3kWh—priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,14,999, respectively.

The S1 X range is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 2kWh variant, Rs 89,999 for the 3kWh variant, and Rs 99,999 for the 4kWh variant. The S1 X+ comes with a 4kWh battery and is priced at Rs 1,07,999.

In addition to launching the Gen 3 S1 scooters, Ola Electric announced that it will continue to offer its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to Rs 35,000. The revised pricing for the Gen 2 lineup includes the S1 Pro at Rs 1,14,999, while the S1 X variants are now available at Rs 69,999 for 2kWh, Rs 79,999 for 3kWh, and Rs 89,999 for 4kWh.

Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of Rs 32,935.67 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 64.38 and at an earning per share of Rs 34.46, according to BSE.