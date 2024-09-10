Tata Motors managing director Shailesh Chandra elected Siam president

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the apex body representing India’s leading automobile manufacturers, on Tuesday announced the election of Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, as its new president for the term 2024-25.

Chandra had previously served as Vice President of Siam. He is now succeeding Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles. His appointment was confirmed at the Siam Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday.

The Executive Committee also announced other office bearers for the coming year.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland was elected as the Vice President of Siam, while Satyakam Arya, CEO and Managing Director of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, will serve as the Treasurer.