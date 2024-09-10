Beyond the road: The rising cybersecurity challenge for electric vehicles

As the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market continues to gain momentum, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the critical aspect of cybersecurity. With the potential for hackers to gain unauthorised access to vehicles and sensitive data, companies like Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Kabira Mobility, and GT Force are taking steps to safeguard their products and customer information.

Ather Energy, in its recent Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), highlighted the potential risks associated with cybersecurity breaches. The company acknowledged the possibility of unauthorised access to its systems, which could lead to significant consequences, including legal claims, brand damage, and disruptions to operations. To mitigate these risks, Ather Energy has implemented security measures and continuously monitors its networks for vulnerabilities.



Ola Electric, another major player in the E2W market, has also addressed cybersecurity concerns in its DRHP. The company has invested in insurance policies to cover potential losses arising from cyberattacks, but it recognises that such coverage may not be sufficient for all eventualities. The company acknowledged the risk of uninsured liabilities, which could impact its financial condition and operational stability.

Speaking on this, Anurag Singh, managing director at Primus Partners, stated, "The electronics and software component of vehicles is rapidly increasing, driving features like engine management, ADAS, and automated functions. While this offers more comfort, it also raises significant cybersecurity concerns. Two-wheeler makers need to prioritise hardware and software security measures to protect their products and customer data."



Kabira Mobility, another electric two-wheeler manufacturer which sells around 500-600 units per month, is also taking steps to ensure the safety of its E2Ws. The company is focusing on both hardware and software security measures. “At the hardware level, we have integrated elements such as tamper-resistant hardware security modules (HSMs) in our E2Ws to protect sensitive data by using physical unclonable functions (PUFs) for unique device identification. We are also implementing secure boot processes to ensure the integrity of the vehicle's software,” stated Akash Siwach, chief technology officer, Kabira Mobility.

GT Force, another E2W manufacturer, is prioritising safety through a combination of hardware and software solutions. The company's vehicles feature advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS), thermal and fire-resistant materials, and waterproofing of critical components. For optimal safety, GT Force develops its own customised software for real-time monitoring and alerts. Insurance typically covers post-accident scenarios.



Mukesh Taneja, co-founder of GT Force, said, "We prioritise safety by integrating advanced features like a Battery Management System, thermal and fire-resistant materials, and regenerative braking. While insurance plays a role in post-accident coverage, we've invested heavily in developing our own software for real-time monitoring and alerts to ensure the safety of our vehicles."

While these companies are taking steps to enhance cybersecurity, the growing complexity of E2Ws and the evolving threat landscape make it challenging to guarantee complete immunity from attacks. As the E2W market continues to expand, manufacturers will need to invest in ongoing research and development to stay ahead of potential threats and protect the safety and security of their customers.



