Banks to plough back UPI MDR gains into tech, security and expansion

Under the proposed structure, a merchant would pay up to 0.40 per cent of the transaction value as MDR, which would then be distributed among the various players in the UPI ecosystem. For a ₹10,000 transaction, the merchant would pay ₹40. The acquiring bank would receive ₹40 but pay ₹28 to the issuing bank, leaving it with ₹12. The issuing bank would receive ₹28 but pay ₹12 to the payer-side PSP, leaving it with ₹16. The PSP would receive ₹12 and pay ₹8 to the app provider, retaining ₹4. In other words, of the ₹40 generated as MDR, the acquiring bank retains ₹12, the issuing bank ₹16, the payer PSP ₹4 and the app provider ₹8.