Finance ministry directs major PSBs to fast-track re-KYC verification

The finance ministry has instructed all major public sector banks to submit their action plans by the end of the month for completing the pending re-know your customer (re-KYC/e-KYC), according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

“The government also directed lead banks to coordinate with gram panchayats to mobilise people for completing the re-KYC process. Moreover, the finance ministry has instructed senior management of banks to set up dashboards for regular monitoring of pending re-KYC cases and conduct regular reviews with field staff,” said the official.

Out of 539 million Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, 112 million are inoperative and 105 million accounts are pending for re-KYC.

Of a total of 2.36 billion normal bank accounts in public sector banks (PSBs), 619 million accounts are inoperative and 229 million are pending for re-KYC, according to an internal document reviewed by Business Standard. “The government has also told banks to explore the possibility of temporary deployment of staff considering the volume of pending re-KYC in various branches. Moreover, there must be efforts to create awareness campaigns among people about the process of re-KYC and setting up a dedicated helpdesk for the purpose,” the official added. Uttar Pradesh (UP) has 96 million PMJDY accounts, of which 23.2 million are inoperative and 17 million accounts are due for re-KYC. This is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where 8.21 million and 7.72 million PMJDY accounts are due for re-KYC.

The finance ministry has further said that the reporting entities (REs) shall adopt a risk-based approach for periodic updation of KYC. This will ensure that the information or data collected under customer due diligence is kept up-to-date and relevant, according to the document reviewed. Periodic updation will be carried out at least once in every two years for high-risk customers. It will be once in every eight years for medium-risk customers and once in every 10 years for low-risk customers from the date of opening of the account / last KYC updation. The official quoted earlier said banks should facilitate re-KYC through any branch and not be restricted to the base branch.