FSAT idea returns as debate grows over RBI penalties, regulatory overlap

A proposal in the Union Budget 2026 to set up a high-level committee to review and recommend reforms for the banking sector - in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 - is expected to be far-reaching in its scope. It comes in the footsteps of a key Mint Road initiative taken last year: a Regulatory Review Cell housed in its Department of Regulation (effective October 1, 2025), whose mandate is to subject regulations to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every 5-7 years.

Nishith Mehta, lead (risk & compliance) at Trilegal, stated that banks will continue to remain the foundation of financial stability and credit delivery. “At the same time, the structure of financial intermediation has evolved, with credit now flowing through a wider ecosystem that includes non-banking financial companies, capital markets and technology-enabled platforms," he said. His broader point is that it would be useful for the committee to take a forward-looking and system-wide view, even as it maintains a strong focus on strengthening the banking sector. Such an approach would help ensure that reforms improve resilience, enhance the efficiency of credit transmission, and enable the financial system as a whole to support the next phase of economic expansion.