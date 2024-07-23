Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Indian banks' short-term debt increases to 12-year high on loan demand

Indian banks' short-term debt increases to 12-year high on loan demand

Depositors in India have been saving less in banks as soaring equity markets and avenues such as mutual funds, insurance funds and pension funds lure them

Banks, Banking industry, share market
To deal with the wide credit-deposit gap, some banks have raised term deposit rates. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Divya Patil


Indian banks are increasingly turning to shorter-maturity borrowing to bridge a funding shortfall caused by robust loan growth and dwindling deposits.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The outstanding amount of certificates of deposit issued by banks rose to 4.3 trillion rupees ($51.4 billion) in the fortnight through July 12, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India. That’s the highest since June 2012, and came as bank loans expanded at 17.4 per cent in the year through June 28, higher than the 11 per cent growth in deposits.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das last week warned that such borrowings increase lenders’ sensitivity to interest-rate movements and pose challenges to liquidity management. Bank’s deposit growth may be lagging as households shift their savings to financial markets, he added. 

“Amid stiff competition, it has been tough to garner deposits even after the lenders have raised their deposit rates,” said Rena Kwok, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “So they have to turn to other funding sources to meet the strong loan demand. In the near-term, deposit growth may still be a challenge.”

Depositors in India have been saving less in banks as soaring equity markets and avenues such as mutual funds, insurance funds and pension funds lure them. 

More From This Section

Sustaining good times: CEA Nageswaran for more gap between NPA cycles

Public-sector banks make beeline for fundraise via infrastructure bonds

State Bank of India launches spl scheme 'Amrit Vrishti' to garner deposits

Bank of Baroda, BoM launch deposit schemes to fund credit demand

Lenders must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts fraud: RBI


To deal with the wide credit-deposit gap, some banks have raised term deposit rates, while HDFC Bank Ltd. is mulling the sale of a loan portfolio. Banks have also raised unprecedented amounts from the local-currency bond market to fund infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

Higher borrowing via certificates of deposits may hurt banks’ net interest margins as this funding is costlier than term deposits, said Soumyajit Niyogi, director at India Ratings & Research Pvt., the local arm of Fitch Ratings.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Aim to reduce CD ratio as fast as possible: HDFC Bank MD & CEO Jagdishan

YES Bank Q1 result: Net profit rises 47% to Rs 502 cr as provisions fall

No plans to allow business houses to promote banks: RBI Governor Das

Premium

Different faces of bank frauds

Goldman Sachs targets $2 bn for first Asia-focused pvt equity fund

Topics :Banking IndustryShort-term fundsBanks borrowingsHDFC BankMutual Fundsequity market

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story