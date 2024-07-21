HDFC Bank will bring down CD ratio as quickly as possible: CEO Jagadishan

While HDFC Bank has not received any regulatory directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the timeline to reduce its high credit-deposit (CD) ratio, the bank aims to achieve this goal 'as quickly as possible' while maintaining its commitment to profitable growth.

“We have not received any regulatory prescription but at the same time, the thought process is that can we, to the best of our ability, bring it down as quickly as possible and still maintain the objective of profitable growth,” said Sashidhar Jagadishan, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank, in an analyst call after the bank’s Q1 earnings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



“We are very cognisant of the risks that are there in the system and instead of being nudged on that, we want to do it ourselves because it makes economic sense to bring it down as quickly as possible,” he added.

However, Jagdishan did not specify the timeframe within which the bank would reduce its CD ratio to pre-merger levels. “Theoretically, I would love to do it in one year. But it is not something that I can drop in one go. It’s not practical,” he said. HDFC Bank’s CD ratio stood at 104 per cent in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25) and its intention is to bring it down to pre-merger levels, i.e., 85 per cent.



Previously, Jagdishan, in his message to the shareholders, had highlighted that the bank will grow its advances slower than its deposits. This comes amid repeated warnings by the RBI, cautioning banks on the high CD ratio in the system. Recently, the RBI governor underlined that deposit mobilisation has been lagging behind credit growth for some time now, and this may potentially expose the system to structural liquidity issues. The current regulatory concern stems from the fact that there could be structural changes happening which banks need to recognise and, accordingly, devise their strategies, he had said.

Deposit Accretion

HDFC Bank’s senior management has categorically stated that the bank would not get involved in an interest rate war to attract more deposits; rather, it would rely on “engagement and service delivery” to garner deposits to fund its credit growth.



“Rate is not a predominant determinant or driver for us to have an engagement. We don’t get into rate competition; we are priced fairly with our peers. And this is not something that we want to use to gather more deposits,” said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer, HDFC Bank, adding that the bank wants to get more customers through its engagement and service delivery.

HDFC Bank’s deposits accretion witnessed a sequential decline in Q1FY25 to Rs 23.79 trillion. Commenting on the decline, Jagdishan said, “This time around we were really surprised with the period end numbers because of some unexpected flows in the current account, which was more than what we had anticipated.”



Having said that, the bank is now focusing on expanding its distribution in its endeavour to garner more deposits. “We have 6 per cent market share in distribution. We have 8,850 branches in the country. So, we need to have more and more reach. And once you have the reach, you need to bring new customers,” Vaidyanathan said. Having brought in new customers, the bank would then engage with them by providing best-in-class services and look to broadbase the relationships with such customers to keep growing the balances.

In Q1FY25, the bank brought in 2.2 million new customers.

Loan Growth



The private sector lender has indicated that it will be cautious in selecting and pricing opportunities in both wholesale and retail loans. This strategy aligns with their intention to grow advances more slowly than deposits, aiming to reduce loan-to-deposit ratios more rapidly.

“On the wholesale category, credit demand is high but the rates are benign. The spread on these loans over the risk-free government securities is thin and competition is making it thinner. Given that, we want to ensure that we are circumspect in how we price and choose,” Vaidyanathan said.

“On the retail side, in the secured segments such as mortgages, we are the leader post the merger and we will continue to be leading in this segment. On the unsecured segment, we have heard the regulator talking about being cautious about the credit quality and the end use. So, we have to be cautious and we have been cautious in this segment. Our growth in this segment was about 10 per cent on an annualised basis and we will calibrate the rate of growth,” he said.







HDFC Bank gives approval for HDB Financial’s listing

HDFC Bank on Saturday said that its board of directors has given in-principle approval to initiate the listing process of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of the bank, through an initial public offering (IPO).

In a call following the bank’s Q1 earnings, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer, HDFC Bank, said, “The IPO process is mandatory and it has to be completed by September 2025 as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation. And, the board has given approval to initiate the process, subject to regulatory approvals.” Additionally, he said the bank is open to selling a stake in HDB Financial Services outside the IPO process, but there is no discussion so far. HDFC Bank reported 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in advances in Q1FY25 at Rs 24.63 trillion. Sequentially, it was up 0.8 per cent.