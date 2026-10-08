NPCI chief Asbe joins Swift's supervisory board as independent director

The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) managing director and chief executive, Dilip Asbe, was appointed an independent director on Swift’s 15-member supervisory board on Thursday.

Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a messaging network that banks and financial institutions use to send each other standardised instructions for cross-border payments.

“Together, we will reinforce what makes the industry-owned cooperative unique and advance Swift’s role as globally inclusive infrastructure connecting more than 12,500 users across over 200 markets worldwide,” said Graeme Munro, chair of the supervisory board, Swift.

Swift’s supervisory board is chaired by Graeme Munro, managing director of J.P. Morgan’s commercial and investment bank, and includes senior executives Ahmed Abdelaal of Mashreq Bank, Arthur Ambrose of Citi, Francisco Aristeguieta of Scotiabank, Patrick Colle of BNP Paribas Securities Services, Manish Kohli of HSBC, Laura Mather of Société Générale, Mark Monaco of Bank of America, Noritoshi Murakami of MUFG Bank, Michael Spiegel of Standard Chartered and Yu Sun of Bank of China (Hong Kong), along with independent directors Dilip Asbe, Burkhard Balz, Inge Boets and Rima Qureshi.