After State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has joined hands with a foreign lender for acquisition financing in India. The Delhi-based state-owned lender said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in financing share acquisitions by clients in the country.

Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will explore opportunities to collaborate on acquisition financing through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation, depending on client requirements. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to provide financing solutions for clients undertaking share acquisition transactions, the bank said in a statement.

“This collaboration with Deutsche Bank marks an important step towards exploring new opportunities in acquisition financing. By leveraging our respective strengths and capabilities, we aim to facilitate tailored financing solutions for clients while strengthening our presence in the corporate banking ecosystem,” said Ashok Chandra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), PNB. “India is a strategically important market for Deutsche Bank. As a Global Hausbank, we see considerable opportunity to support Indian companies as they grow in scale, pursue their strategic ambitions and deepen their connections to global markets,” said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia.