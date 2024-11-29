90% of Indian firms mandate office work, surpass global average: JLL report

Indian Inc has a strong preference for office-based work, according to a recent survey by global real estate services firm JLL. The study found that 90 per cent of companies in India require employees to work from the office at least three days a week, exceeding the global average of 85 per cent. This positions India as a leading advocate for in-office work, the "Future of Work Survey 2024 – India Insights" states.

Office attendance to rise by 2030

The survey, which included over 2,300 Corporate Real Estate (CRE) and business decision-makers, predicts that this trend will intensify in the coming years. More than half (54 per cent) of Indian companies expect an increase in office attendance by 2030, compared to 43 per cent globally.

Indian companies are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to transform workplace operations. The survey indicates 95 per cent of business leaders plan to accelerate AI investments over the next five years. This shift is expected to revolutionise both workforce management and workspace design.

The report mentions, “94 per cent of businesses foresee AI changing their workforce operations, with 95 per cent planning to accelerate AI investments over the next five years.”

Sustainability is becoming a core focus for Indian corporations. The survey indicates that 77 per cent of organisations plan to increase spending on sustainability initiatives, while 70 per cent have well-established programmes aimed at minimising their environmental impact. Additionally, nearly half of the respondents are willing to pay a premium for buildings with high-level green certifications by 2030.

Key challenges in corporate real estate

Despite positive developments, challenges remain. About 44 per cent of Corporate Real Estate (CRE) leaders reported difficulties in long-term planning due to the dynamic nature of organisational changes. Furthermore, 46 per cent highlighted the lack of integration with other business units as a major obstacle to maximising value.

The survey emphasises the need for stronger collaboration between CRE teams and broader corporate strategies to optimise portfolios and develop workplaces equipped for future demands.

It shows that India’s workplace evolution is marked by advancements in technology and sustainability, but the path forward requires addressing strategic challenges to ensure a seamless transition.