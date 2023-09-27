Annual registration required for IT hardware importers under new system

In a move to tighten the oversight of imported laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware, importers will now need to renew their registrations annually, according to industry sources. The new import monitoring system, aimed at gathering advanced information such as the country of origin, is already operational. Importers can apply for registration through the existing Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) portal, as discussed in a recent stakeholder consultation involving the DGFT, the Ministry of Electronics and Information, and the industry.

The approval for import applications is expected to come through within 24 to 72 hours, with inadequate information being the sole reason for any rejection, stated the IT industry body Nasscom.

This policy change comes against the backdrop of proposed import curbs on laptops and IT hardware, slated to take effect from 1 November. The announcement had triggered concerns not only within the industry but also from key trade partners like the United States and the European Union

However, the government appears to have softened its stance, refraining from using terms like 'restrictions' or 'license.' "The government has clarified that there will be no restriction on imports. Items imported into Special Economic Zones and Software Technology Parks of India won't require separate registration," said an anonymous industry executive.

The government has also assured that the import monitoring system will allow for adjustments in case of sudden supply chain disruptions or unforeseen high demand for these products. Furthermore, it encourages companies to diversify their sources of imports to prevent domination by any single country.