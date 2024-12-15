Bhilai Steel Plant to set up 200-Kw solar power plant at Maitri Bagh zoo

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the Chhattisgarh-based entity of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), will set up a 200-Kw elevated solar power plant in Maitri Bagh — a zoo managed by the company in the township.

To be jointly built by BSP and state-run Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency (Creda), this will be the state's first elevated solar power plant.

Elevated solar power is a solar panel installation method that involves mounting solar panels on a structure above the ground or roof.

The project will enable supply to the grid-connected solar power plant of SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant, for which installation and commissioning work has already started.

The space beneath the panels can be used for outdoor seating or storage. “The purpose of setting up this solar power plant as an elevated model is that the land beneath can be used to produce fodder for animals,” a BSP spokesperson added.

The electricity generated from the project will be used in Maitri Baag and the adjoining Jawahar Udyan.

More From This Section

The solar plant is one of the tallest structures used for setting up solar power plants. Its front height is 3.5 metres which gradually increases as it moves backwards to a height of 5.5 metres from the ground.

To achieve the height and maintain stability of the whole structure, it is designed in such a way that it weighs around 30 tonnes. This is one of the heaviest solar structures used for setting up a 200 Kw solar power plant.

The solar power plant is being installed using the latest monocrystalline bifacial solar modules. They have high efficiency as well as increase solar production and use less area compared to other modules.

The plant will generate 24,000 units of electricity per month and a minimum 288,000 units of electricity per year.

The spokesperson said that after installation of the solar power plant, Maitri Bagh will save Rs 200,000 per month.

Under the agreement, Creda will look after the maintenance for five years after construction of the plant. The project will promote green energy production.