BPTP Group seeks Rs 6,500 cr revenue from Gurugram luxury housing project

Located on a 12.05-acre land parcel along the Dwarka Expressway, the developer will invest around Rs 3,000 crore in the project, which will be developed in three phases

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Real estate company BPTP Group said on Thursday it seeks to earn Rs 6,500 crore as revenue from its new luxury residential project, Amstoria Verti-Greens, in Gurugram.
 
The project spreads over 12.05 acres along the Dwarka Expressway and BPTP will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop it in three phases.
 
The Delhi and NCR-based company has begun the first phase after getting approvals from Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The project’s introductory price is Rs 19,000 per square feet.
 
“The RERA-approved first phase encompasses an area of 9.43 acres. It would include 885 housing units, along with club and landscape amenities totalling 1.55 lakh square feet,” said Amaan Chawla, president of BPTP Group, in a company statement.
 
The “high-rise green living project” would include custom-designed two- and three-bedroom residences and 15 sky gardens integrated across five towers, said the company.
 
“The development would boast four apartments per floor, seven high-speed lifts per tower, and advanced earthquake resistance exceeding standard norms,” it said.

Chawla added that the project marks the company’s commitment to sustainable living and product design. “The integration of vertical gardens and premium amenities within the towers makes this product a truly unique development,” said Chawla.
 
   
 
Topics :Real estate developersResidential projectsGurugramluxury housing

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

