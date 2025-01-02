Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 34% in Apr-Dec period

Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 34.2 per cent to 131.05 million tonnes (MT) in the April-December period of the current fiscal year.

Coal output from captive and commercial mines was 97.665 MT in the year-ago period, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal output from captive and commercial mines was 18.40 MT in December, the coal ministry said in a statement.

According to the Index of Eight Core Industries (Base Year 2011-12) released by the government, the coal sector has demonstrated a growth of 7.5 per cent (provisional) to 199.6 points in November 2024 as compared to 185.7 points a year earlier, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The index of coal industry reached 172.9 points during April-November 2024 as compared to 162.5 points during the same period last year, demonstrating growth of 6.4 per cent among the all eight core industries.

The ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- cement, coal, crude oil, electricity, fertilisers, natural gas, refinery products, and steel.