Isma estimates lower sugar consumption at 28 million tonnes for SY25

India’s sugar consumption in 2024-25 sugar year (SY) is projected to be at 28 million tonnes, down by around 1.5 million tonnes from the previous year.

The drop is largely attributed to the absence of major events like the 2024 General Elections since they were held in the summer months.

According to data by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), the domestic sales quota for the first four months of this year (sugar season 2024-25) is 0.7 million tonnes lower compared to the same period last year.

It said that during the previous year (SY23-24), a higher sales quota was released due to an increased demand during the general elections (April–June 2024).

“Consequently, Isma estimates that with an average domestic monthly consumption of around 2.35 million tonnes over the remaining eight months, the total domestic consumption for the sugar season 2024-25 is projected to be lower at around 28 million tonnes,” Isma said.

It also said that India’s sugar production has declined 16 per cent to 9.5 million tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing current marketing year that started in October due to a decline in the output in Maharashtra.

Mills manufactured 11.3 million tonnes of sugar in the year-ago period. The production data excludes the diversion of sugar for ethanol making.

According to Isma, the crushing rate in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka was better than the previous year.

It took a hit in Uttar Pradesh during the last week of December 2024 due to a temporary disruption in cane supply owing to rains.

In the first quarter, 493 mills were operational as against the 512 factories a year ago.

Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest producer, declined to 3.28 million tonnes during the first quarter of the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year (October-September), from 3.43 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The production in Maharashtra, the country's second-largest producer, declined to 3 million tonnes from 3.8 million tonnes a year ago, while in Karnataka, it fell to 2.04 million tonnes from 2.49 million tonnes during the same period.