Coal production increases by 10.3% to 99.73 million tonne in January

The country's coal output rose 10.3 per cent to 99.73 Million Tonne (MT) in January, over the same month in the previous fiscal.

India's coal production was at 90.42 MT in the year-ago period.

The coal production in the April-January period rose to 784.11 MT (Provisional) over 698.99 MT during the same period in 2022-23, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The country's coal dispatch in January rose to 87.37 MT over 82.02 MT in January last fiscal.

As on January 31, the coal stock held by coal companies reached 70.37 MT, it said, adding that this surge reflects an annual growth rate of 47.85 per cent.

"Concurrently, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP), specifically at the location identified as DCB (Domestic Coal Based), marked a notable increase to 36.16 MT on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 15.26 per cent," it said.